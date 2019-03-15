Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 129.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.29% of Kura Oncology worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2,315.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

KURA stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $595.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.90. Kura Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

