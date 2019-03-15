K&S Co. Ltd (ASX:KSC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

ASX:KSC opened at A$1.55 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. K&S has a twelve month low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of A$1.82 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15.

Get K&S alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “K&S Co. Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (KSC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/ks-co-ltd-to-issue-interim-dividend-of-0-02-ksc.html.

About K&S

K&S Corporation Limited provides transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions to timber, paper, dairy, steel, agriculture, and general transportation industries; support services to offshore exploration and drilling projects; dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries; and fuel distribution services to retail and service stations, primary producers, fishing industry, and transport operators.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.