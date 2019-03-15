Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

KTOS opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,871,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,005 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

