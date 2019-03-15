Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a specialized National Security Technology business providing mission critical products, services and solutions for United States National Security priorities. Kratos’ core capabilities are sophisticated engineering, manufacturing and system integration offerings for National Security platforms and programs. “

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $20.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,262,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,722,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.