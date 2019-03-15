Kraft Heinz (KHC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Argus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.35 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

KHC stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,973,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

