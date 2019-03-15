Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Holdings Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 154,142 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 101,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Societe Generale set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 48,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,586. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.21. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.55 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.30%.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $146,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $530,596,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

