Korn Ferry (KFY) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,529,000 after acquiring an additional 372,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,622,000 after acquiring an additional 364,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,622,000 after acquiring an additional 364,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,219 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,166,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.31. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $474.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

About Korn Ferry

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

