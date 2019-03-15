Korea Investment CORP Has $4.26 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Iqvia by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 36,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,673,000 after purchasing an additional 177,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Richard Staub sold 27,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $3,798,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075,345 shares of company stock valued at $573,760,078 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

