KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Announces Earnings Results

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 24,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,387. The company has a market capitalization of $629.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.04%.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

