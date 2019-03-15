Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO) Given a €9.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($10.00) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.23 ($10.74).

KCO opened at €6.69 ($7.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.33 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €5.82 ($6.76) and a 1-year high of €11.84 ($13.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

