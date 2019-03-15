Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 21,021 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 820,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 386,240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 958,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 319,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 576,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195,189 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 565,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $9.55 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. HSBC lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

