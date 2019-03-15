Kirkland’s (KIRK) Shares Down 23.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) fell 23.4% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.90. 1,423,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 914% from the average session volume of 140,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.02.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/kirklands-kirk-shares-down-23-4-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.