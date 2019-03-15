Kinneret Advisory LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in UDR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

NYSE:UDR opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. UDR had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $192,876.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,276. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kinneret Advisory LLC Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (UDR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/kinneret-advisory-llc-takes-position-in-udr-inc-udr.html.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.