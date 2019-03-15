Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,776 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 575,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,908,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 52,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,776 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/kinneret-advisory-llc-buys-shares-of-1776-ameriprise-financial-inc-amp.html.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.