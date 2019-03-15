Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,316 Loews Co. (L)

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,932,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,813,000 after acquiring an additional 739,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,091,000 after buying an additional 189,513 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Loews by 4,728.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,401,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,330,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,478,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,837,000 after buying an additional 393,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Loews by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,260,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,890,000 after buying an additional 140,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.66. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $219,449.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter L. Harris sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $39,204.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,308. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on L. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kinneret Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,316 Loews Co. (L)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/kinneret-advisory-llc-acquires-shares-of-3316-loews-co-l.html.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.