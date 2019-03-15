Kings Point Capital Management Cuts Stake in American Express (AXP)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.0% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 668.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in American Express by 18.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $526,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 227.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in American Express by 54.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

