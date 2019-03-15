Kilroy Realty (KRC) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $75.48 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,440 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $407,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 30,516 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $2,236,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 385,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,216,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 38.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

