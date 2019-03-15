Kepler Capital Markets Trims Pagegroup (PAGE) Target Price to GBX 480

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target cut by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 575.83 ($7.52).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Shares of Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 475.20 ($6.21) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. Pagegroup has a 1 year low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other Pagegroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £66,574.69 ($86,991.62).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.