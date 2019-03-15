Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Deutsche Bank (DBK)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBK. UBS Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. equinet set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.99 ($9.30).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.89 ($9.17) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

