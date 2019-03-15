Kenmare Resources (KMR) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock traded up GBX 0.82 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 202.83 ($2.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 182 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market cap of $221.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

