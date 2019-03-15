Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (KPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ASX:KPG traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting A$0.89 ($0.63). The stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $40.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting services to private businesses and clients, and families in Australia. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, business succession and valuation, cash flow and document management, insurance, corporate and M&A advisory, philanthropy, property management, strategic planning, wealth protection structuring, tax and accounting compliance, financing, marketing advisory, and specialist and strategic tax consulting services.

