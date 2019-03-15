Kellogg (K) Stake Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5,672.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,541,399 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

K stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $5,784,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,087,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

