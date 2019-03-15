Kellogg (K) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.53

Kellogg (NYSE:K) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 105913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $5,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,087,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $131,475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kellogg by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kellogg (K) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.53” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/kellogg-k-hits-new-12-month-low-at-53-53.html.

About Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.