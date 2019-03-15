Kelley Steven-Waiss Sells 1,200 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 1,200 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $18,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $166,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelley Steven-Waiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Tuesday, February 12th, Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $108,500.00.

FORM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $15.69. 524,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,940. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Sidoti downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kelley Steven-Waiss Sells 1,200 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/kelley-steven-waiss-sells-1200-shares-of-formfactor-inc-form-stock.html.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.