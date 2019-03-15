Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$17.04 on Friday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$16.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.15.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

