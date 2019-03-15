KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (KZMYY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th.

Get KAZ MINL PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About KAZ MINL PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.