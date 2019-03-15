Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,518,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 1,790,292 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company has a market cap of $315.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 588.10% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $3,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,294,143 shares of company stock worth $11,246,578 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

