Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will post $407.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.97 million to $420.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum posted sales of $388.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaiser Aluminum.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.90 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALU. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,068 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 248,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KALU stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,250. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.