Just Energy Group (JE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

JE stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $731.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.75 million. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 68.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,365,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Just Energy Group (JE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.