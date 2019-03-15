JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CNOOC (CEO) to Neutral

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

NYSE CEO opened at $174.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $138.99 and a 1-year high of $202.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

