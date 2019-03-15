JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CNOOC (CEO) to Neutral

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.
NYSE CEO opened at $174.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $138.99 and a 1-year high of $202.38.
About CNOOC
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.