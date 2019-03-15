JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aviva (AV) Price Target to GBX 479

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 493 ($6.44) to GBX 479 ($6.26) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AV. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 528.77 ($6.91).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 427.60 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 554.60 ($7.25). The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 20.75 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Aviva’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

