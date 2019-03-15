JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $25.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4615 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th.

