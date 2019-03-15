Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 98,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

