John Michael Beck Sells 800 Shares of Aecon Group Inc (ARE) Stock

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Director John Michael Beck sold 800 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$14,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$834,093.74.

John Michael Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, John Michael Beck sold 20,900 shares of Aecon Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.30, for a total value of C$382,470.00.

Shares of TSE:ARE remained flat at $C$18.34 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. Aecon Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.56.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

