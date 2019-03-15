John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$225,000.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 4th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,980.00.

On Friday, January 25th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 6,700 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$3,417.00.

OM stock remained flat at $C$0.50 on Friday. 19,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,881. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24.

Osisko Metals Incorporated engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Canada. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd.

