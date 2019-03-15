JMP Group (JMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut JMP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JMP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.

JMP Group stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. JMP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 13,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $52,266.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,874.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,874.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,227 shares of company stock worth $216,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

