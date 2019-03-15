Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JCAP. KeyCorp set a $23.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.57. Jernigan Capital has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,167,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 814,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

