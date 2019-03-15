Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,508,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $375,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $253.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $212.49 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $235.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total value of $1,333,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,716,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $6,466,350 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

