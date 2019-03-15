Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

GLNCY opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.81.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.