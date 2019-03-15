Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,165 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Navigant Consulting worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigant Consulting by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigant Consulting by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,982. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $814.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCI shares. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Navigant Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

