Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BHP Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

