JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Director Sells $2,445,000.00 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

