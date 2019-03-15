James H. Hoffmeister Sells 6,480 Shares of Visa Inc (V) Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE V opened at $154.20 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.03 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Visa by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “James H. Hoffmeister Sells 6,480 Shares of Visa Inc (V) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/james-h-hoffmeister-sells-6480-shares-of-visa-inc-v-stock.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.