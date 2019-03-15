Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Although Jacobs’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the metrics grew 69.6% and 73%, respectively, given strong revenues and margins. Adjusted operating margin expanded 79 basis points (bps). Its three-year targets, including an organic revenue CAGR of 3-5%, adjusted operating margin growth of 125-175 bps, double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth and ROIC expansion of 100-150 bps, seems encouraging. Overall, solid revenues, increased focus on high-value businesses and efficient project execution are likely to boost its earnings in the upcoming quarters. Elevated construction spending in the United States and Trump’s impetus to boost infrastructure spending are the biggest growth catalysts. Jacobs’ shares have outperformed its industry over the past three months and estimates have also been trending upward.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.71.

NYSE JEC traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $49,778.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,892 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

