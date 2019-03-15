Jabil (JBL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7-6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.95 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.47-0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE:JBL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. Jabil has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $128,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,022 shares of company stock worth $1,125,766. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

