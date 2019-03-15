ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (REM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000.

Shares of REM opened at $43.73 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a fifty-two week low of $737.00 and a fifty-two week high of $905.50.

