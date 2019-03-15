ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF (EPOL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF (BMV:EPOL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of EPOL opened at $23.15 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI POLAND ETF has a twelve month low of $403.94 and a twelve month high of $558.00.

