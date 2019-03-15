ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (EIDO) Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF (BMV:EIDO) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIDO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000.

BMV:EIDO opened at $25.21 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI INDONESIA ETF has a 52-week low of $456.00 and a 52-week high of $564.41.

