iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Stake Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter.
IJT opened at $179.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $209.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
