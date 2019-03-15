iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Stake Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT opened at $179.44 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $209.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Stake Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/ishares-sp-small-cap-600-growth-etf-ijt-stake-lowered-by-captrust-financial-advisors.html.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.