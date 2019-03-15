iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Position Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,324,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,073,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,904,000 after purchasing an additional 748,309 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 704,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,386,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 688,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $197.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,329. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.03 and a twelve month high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

